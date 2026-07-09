Swedbank AB Has $38.55 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 25,563 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.18% of First Solar worth $38,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in First Solar by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,044 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 50.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 84.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $494,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 6.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 18,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting First Solar

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

First Solar Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $224.30 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.85 and a 52-week high of $320.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.73. The firm's 50-day moving average is $249.51 and its 200-day moving average is $231.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.56.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.73%.First Solar's quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on First Solar from $228.00 to $213.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Solar from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on First Solar from $211.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on First Solar from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.06.

View Our Latest Report on FSLR

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 498 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total transaction of $107,383.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,428.56. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 9,926 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $2,314,842.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 95,148 shares in the company, valued at $22,189,465.08. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 32,466 shares of company stock worth $8,014,105 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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