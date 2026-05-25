Swedbank AB Has $38.64 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,315 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.07% of Western Digital worth $38,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.27, for a total value of $2,501,349.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 121,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,630.14. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.31, for a total value of $2,743,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 107,794 shares in the company, valued at $29,137,796.14. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,655 shares of company stock worth $18,061,056. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $484.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 2.10. The business's fifty day moving average price is $373.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.18. Western Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $525.15.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 55.29%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio is 2.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Truist Financial set a $310.00 target price on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Western Digital to $660.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Digital from $335.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $470.00 price target on Western Digital in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Western Digital from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Digital

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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