Swedbank AB Has $68.77 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Swedbank AB reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,298 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,522 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $68,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company's stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $561.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $558.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $598.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $517.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 8,020 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.58, for a total value of $4,126,931.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,357.94. This trade represents a 40.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total value of $903,528.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,924.61. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,714 shares of company stock worth $7,050,460. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $430.45 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $556.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $493.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The business had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.45 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.05 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.73%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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