Swedbank AB Has $750.65 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282,384 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 625,050 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Swedbank AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.23% of Home Depot worth $750,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.43. The stock had a trading volume of 858,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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