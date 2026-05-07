Swedbank AB Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Swedbank AB increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,523 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $67,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,384,843 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $955,917,000 after purchasing an additional 351,097 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 123,910 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $21,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 12,536 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 3.0%

TXN opened at $289.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $215.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $292.64.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,376.64. This trade represents a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 345,080 shares of company stock valued at $89,405,821 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised guidance: TXN topped EPS expectations and set Q2 revenue and EPS guidance above street assumptions, a direct catalyst for the rally as investors reprice growth and margin leverage. Read More.

Q1 beat and raised guidance: TXN topped EPS expectations and set Q2 revenue and EPS guidance above street assumptions, a direct catalyst for the rally as investors reprice growth and margin leverage. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI/data‑center demand lift: Coverage highlights stronger demand from data centers and AI-related markets that supports higher utilization and justifies capex/manufacturing investments, boosting sentiment. Read More.

AI/data‑center demand lift: Coverage highlights stronger demand from data centers and AI-related markets that supports higher utilization and justifies capex/manufacturing investments, boosting sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst landscape and targets: Wall Street is mixed — several firms raised targets while some remain cautious; the stock’s strong YTD move has prompted re‑ratings but consensus remains varied. Read More.

Analyst landscape and targets: Wall Street is mixed — several firms raised targets while some remain cautious; the stock’s strong YTD move has prompted re‑ratings but consensus remains varied. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Long‑term track record and income angle: Articles recap TXN’s multi‑year total‑return story and note the recent quarterly dividend (high payout ratio), which supports income investors but limits free‑cash growth expectations. Read More.

Long‑term track record and income angle: Articles recap TXN’s multi‑year total‑return story and note the recent quarterly dividend (high payout ratio), which supports income investors but limits free‑cash growth expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO sale: CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares (~$5.6M) on May 4; large insider sales can create short‑term worry even if for non‑operational reasons. Read More.

Insider selling — CEO sale: CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares (~$5.6M) on May 4; large insider sales can create short‑term worry even if for non‑operational reasons. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CAO sale: CAO Julie Knecht sold ~9,956 shares (~$2.8M) and materially reduced her holding, adding to the perception of insider liquidity taking. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $257.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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