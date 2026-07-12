Swedbank AB Increases Stock Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,073 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 22,052 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Estee Lauder Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $99.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.62. 1,483,223 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,614. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The company's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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