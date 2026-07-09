Swedbank AB Lowers Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 7,855 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $34,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $1,210,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $67,612,000 after purchasing an additional 59,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 3.5%

SHW opened at $330.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $289.86 and a 12 month high of $379.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.98 and a 200 day moving average of $332.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.38.

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About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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