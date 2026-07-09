Swedbank AB Lowers Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,008 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,057,841 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $26,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,053,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,261,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,553,932,000 after buying an additional 1,384,656 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 726.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 408,775 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $181,958,000 after acquiring an additional 359,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $472.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROP opened at $354.89 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.96 and a 52-week high of $571.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The firm's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is 22.74%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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