Swedbank AB Purchases 10,665 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,451 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $69,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,339,528 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $332,109,000 after acquiring an additional 59,166 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 93,230 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,595,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 285,646 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $69,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 46,404 shares of company stock worth $8,884,404 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $193.30 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.98 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.19. The company has a market capitalization of $120.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COF

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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