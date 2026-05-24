Swedbank AB Purchases 11,111 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,716 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.07% of Lowe's Companies worth $95,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 802,990 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $201,801,000 after acquiring an additional 108,813 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,832 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $105,759,000 after acquiring an additional 49,858 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,252 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,286,782 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $323,381,000 after acquiring an additional 33,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $215.29 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $293.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.03.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Key Stories Impacting Lowe's Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lowe's delivered better-than-expected Q1 results, with EPS of $3.03 beating estimates and revenue rising 10.3% year over year to $23.08 billion, suggesting the business is still executing well. LOW Q1 Deep Dive: Pro Segment, Online Growth, and AI Initiatives Drive Stable Performance

Lowe's delivered better-than-expected Q1 results, with EPS of $3.03 beating estimates and revenue rising 10.3% year over year to $23.08 billion, suggesting the business is still executing well. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted strength in its Pro segment, online growth, and new AI-driven tools for contractors, which could support sales and efficiency over time. Lowe's Boosts Pro Efficiency with AI-Driven Material Lists

The company highlighted strength in its Pro segment, online growth, and new AI-driven tools for contractors, which could support sales and efficiency over time. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still see upside, with several firms maintaining buy/overweight-style ratings despite trimming targets after the earnings release, indicating Street sentiment is cautious but not outright bearish.

Some analysts still see upside, with several firms maintaining buy/overweight-style ratings despite trimming targets after the earnings release, indicating Street sentiment is cautious but not outright bearish. Neutral Sentiment: Lowe's kept its full-year outlook intact, which reassured investors that management is not seeing a major near-term breakdown in demand.

Lowe's kept its full-year outlook intact, which reassured investors that management is not seeing a major near-term breakdown in demand. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is also drawing attention to valuation discussions, with one article estimating fair value around $263 after the results, implying the shares may be approaching a more balanced risk/reward setup. US$263: That's What Analysts Think Lowe's Companies, Inc. Is Worth After Its Latest Results

The stock is also drawing attention to valuation discussions, with one article estimating fair value around $263 after the results, implying the shares may be approaching a more balanced risk/reward setup. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analysts lowered price targets after the report, signaling concern that profit growth could remain constrained even though earnings beat estimates.

Multiple analysts lowered price targets after the report, signaling concern that profit growth could remain constrained even though earnings beat estimates. Negative Sentiment: Banks including BofA and RBC pointed to weak DIY discretionary demand, category pressure, rising rates, and cost inflation as risks to Lowe's 2026 earnings outlook.

Banks including BofA and RBC pointed to weak DIY discretionary demand, category pressure, rising rates, and cost inflation as risks to Lowe's 2026 earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Several articles noted the shares sold off after earnings and may take time to recover, reflecting investor skepticism about how quickly housing-market headwinds will ease. Lowe's Finds Support at $215 After Q1 Earnings Sell-Off

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $264.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $293.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $276.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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