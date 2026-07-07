Swedbank AB Purchases 85,816 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,189,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 85,816 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.36% of Marvell Technology worth $315,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 134,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 60.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 32,032 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its Outperform rating on Marvell and set a $360 price target , signaling meaningful upside from recent levels and reinforcing Wall Street’s positive view of the company’s AI and networking growth story.

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its rating on Marvell and set a , signaling meaningful upside from recent levels and reinforcing Wall Street’s positive view of the company’s AI and networking growth story. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to highlight Marvell as a key AI infrastructure beneficiary, including its deeper ties with NVIDIA through NVLink and its growing role in custom AI silicon, which supports the long-term investment case.

Recent coverage continues to highlight Marvell as a key AI infrastructure beneficiary, including its deeper ties with NVIDIA through NVLink and its growing role in custom AI silicon, which supports the long-term investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Articles over the past day have emphasized Marvell’s strong run-up this year and compared it with peers like Broadcom and Credo, suggesting the stock remains a major AI-chip market favorite but also one that may be sensitive to valuation concerns.

Articles over the past day have emphasized Marvell’s strong run-up this year and compared it with peers like Broadcom and Credo, suggesting the stock remains a major AI-chip market favorite but also one that may be sensitive to valuation concerns. Negative Sentiment: The immediate pressure on MRVL appears to be sector-driven, with chip stocks weakening broadly; that risk-off move is outweighing the company-specific positives for now. Why Is Marvell Technology Stock Falling Tuesday?

Marvell Technology Stock Down 9.2%

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $23.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.23. The company's stock had a trading volume of 14,872,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,271,363. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The company has a market cap of $197.91 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $230.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.09.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total value of $2,819,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 227,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,208,407.68. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,373 shares of company stock valued at $24,938,664. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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