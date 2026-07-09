Swedbank AB Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Swedbank AB boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,564 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 35,703 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.16% of American Water Works worth $43,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,091 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 5.2% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.4% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,748 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $140.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK opened at $131.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.57 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.17%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

See Also

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