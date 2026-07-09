Swedbank AB Raises Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077,686 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 91,494 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.08% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $28,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 102,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,024 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,090 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5,642.1% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP opened at $30.97 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.23 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $39.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore set a $30.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

Further Reading

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