Swedbank AB Reduces Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Swedbank AB reduced its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,584 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 11,099 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.12% of Axon Enterprise worth $42,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,932 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,060,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,498,500. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Elizabeth Reid Coughlin sold 1,554 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $753,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,501,640. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,989 shares of company stock valued at $24,090,083. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Axon Enterprise

Here are the key news stories impacting Axon Enterprise this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 price target on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $950.00 to $825.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $570.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $722.12.

View Our Latest Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $599.80 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $451.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $339.01 and a 1 year high of $885.91. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $807.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $778.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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