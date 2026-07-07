Swedbank AB Sells 185,024 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304,986 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 185,024 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.79% of Motorola Solutions worth $566,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 921 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock traded up $6.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $429.63. 185,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,396. The company has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $410.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.79. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

See Also

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