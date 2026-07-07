Swedbank AB Sells 194,108 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480,294 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 194,108 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.8% of Swedbank AB's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.40% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $727,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,822 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $315,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,031 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $244,099,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.3%

TMO traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $515.99. The company had a trading volume of 299,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $473.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.36 and a 12-month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $601.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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