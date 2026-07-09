Swedbank AB Sells 28,000 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Swedbank AB cut its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.37% of Installed Building Products worth $26,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 152 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on IBP. Weiss Ratings downgraded Installed Building Products from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $284.00 to $195.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $247.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Installed Building Products stock opened at $215.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.31. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $349.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.17). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.28% and a net margin of 8.65%.The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Installed Building Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller purchased 990 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,613.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,209 shares in the company, valued at $6,863,009.58. The trade was a 2.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.22 per share, with a total value of $97,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,870,670.96. This trade represents a 1.70% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,807. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

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