Swedbank AB Sells 9,957 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Swedbank AB lowered its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,879 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 9,957 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 783.3% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE HUBS traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.78. 1,055,397 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,721. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.33. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.63 and a 1-year high of $568.16.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The company's revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total transaction of $1,567,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 93,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,243,270. This represents a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,295,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,946,698. This represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and have sold 26,207 shares worth $5,567,244. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $335.00 target price on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HubSpot from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $382.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $530.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HubSpot

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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