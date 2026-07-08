Swedbank AB Takes Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,580,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $121,906,000. Swedbank AB owned about 1.67% of Sprouts Farmers Market at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company's stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $1,102,090.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 66,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,860.10. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $937,692.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,980 shares in the company, valued at $23,466,661.60. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,522 shares of company stock worth $2,958,303. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $84.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $171.15. The business's 50 day moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The business's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Melius Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sprouts Farmers Market, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sprouts Farmers Market wasn't on the list.

While Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here