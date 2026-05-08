Swedbank AB Trims Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,130 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,438 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in DoorDash were worth $45,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in DoorDash by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

Get DoorDash alerts: Sign Up

DoorDash News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat and strong user metrics — DoorDash reported adjusted EPS of $0.42, topping estimates, and said membership signups and MAUs hit record highs, supporting confidence in consumer demand. Article Title

Q1 EPS beat and strong user metrics — DoorDash reported adjusted EPS of $0.42, topping estimates, and said membership signups and MAUs hit record highs, supporting confidence in consumer demand. Positive Sentiment: Stronger-than-expected Q2 order/GOV outlook — DoorDash forecast quarterly marketplace gross order value above estimates, which traders view as the primary bullish catalyst. Article Title

Stronger-than-expected Q2 order/GOV outlook — DoorDash forecast quarterly marketplace gross order value above estimates, which traders view as the primary bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and price-target lifts — Several firms reaffirmed or raised targets (Needham, BTIG reaffirmed “buy”; UBS and Wells Fargo nudged price targets higher), adding buy-side validation after the print. Article Title

Analyst support and price-target lifts — Several firms reaffirmed or raised targets (Needham, BTIG reaffirmed “buy”; UBS and Wells Fargo nudged price targets higher), adding buy-side validation after the print. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed quarter: revenue miss and margin pressure — Revenue rose year-over-year but came in slightly below consensus and margins narrowed due to higher cost of revenue and increased investments. Management kept its 2026 EBITDA-margin view unchanged despite the one-time gas program. Article Title

Mixed quarter: revenue miss and margin pressure — Revenue rose year-over-year but came in slightly below consensus and margins narrowed due to higher cost of revenue and increased investments. Management kept its 2026 EBITDA-margin view unchanged despite the one-time gas program. Neutral Sentiment: Grocery and marketplace expansion highlighted as growth drivers — Company commentary and industry coverage point to grocery/retail and international expansion as the next leg of growth. Article Title

Grocery and marketplace expansion highlighted as growth drivers — Company commentary and industry coverage point to grocery/retail and international expansion as the next leg of growth. Negative Sentiment: Driver gas-relief costs — DoorDash outlined ~$50M in a spring gas-relief program and has signaled it will book ~$100M in gas-related costs in H1; management says it will offset some spending by delaying investments, but investors worry about margin impact. Article Title

Driver gas-relief costs — DoorDash outlined ~$50M in a spring gas-relief program and has signaled it will book ~$100M in gas-related costs in H1; management says it will offset some spending by delaying investments, but investors worry about margin impact. Negative Sentiment: Profit pressure and price-target trims from some firms — Coverage notes a profit tick-down and at least two firms cut price targets after the report, underscoring concern around slower revenue mix and rising costs. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DASH. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DoorDash from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore set a $300.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Stock Up 2.0%

DASH stock opened at $171.35 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.30 and a twelve month high of $285.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.00.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,214,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,850. This trade represents a 52.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.34, for a total value of $1,883,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 843,678 shares in the company, valued at $158,898,314.52. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,933 shares of company stock valued at $7,135,413. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DoorDash, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DoorDash wasn't on the list.

While DoorDash currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here