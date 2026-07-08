Swedbank AB Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,780,535 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 202,545 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Swedbank AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.15% of Visa worth $840,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 94,341 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $28,514,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Grange Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Grange Capital LLC now owns 964 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:V opened at $352.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.88. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $365.02. The firm has a market cap of $631.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $729,720.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,625,440. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,581 shares of company stock worth $25,627,975. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Visa from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $397.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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