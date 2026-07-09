Swedbank AB Trims Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Swedbank AB reduced its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,668 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 5,948 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.14% of Expedia Group worth $38,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 970.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Expedia Group Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $260.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.11 and a 200 day moving average of $245.45. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.05 and a 52 week high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The company's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research cut Expedia Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $286.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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