Swedbank AB Trims Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418,146 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 63,877 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $479,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.1% during the first quarter. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co now owns 2,002 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 5.1%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $22.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $428.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,291,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,906,723. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $421.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.47 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm's revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TSM. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.38.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $76,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,588.64. This represents a 9.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,496 shares of company stock worth $404,567. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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