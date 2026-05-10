Swedbank AB Trims Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Swedbank AB cut its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,836 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 9,336 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the software maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,913,130.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 362,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,520,640. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total transaction of $216,543.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,458.20. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 25,968 shares of company stock worth $6,453,082 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $382.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $315.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $196.87 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.50 and a fifty-two week high of $682.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $243.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.94.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company's revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:

Positive Sentiment: HubSpot beat Q1 estimates, with EPS of $2.72 versus $2.47 expected and revenue of $881 million versus $863.3 million expected, while revenue rose 23.4% year over year. HubSpot Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results

HubSpot beat Q1 estimates, with EPS of $2.72 versus $2.47 expected and revenue of $881 million versus $863.3 million expected, while revenue rose 23.4% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised guidance, projecting Q2 EPS of $3.00-$3.02 and FY2026 EPS of $13.04-$13.12, both above analyst expectations, which supports the long-term growth thesis. HubSpot (HUBS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

The company also raised guidance, projecting Q2 EPS of $3.00-$3.02 and FY2026 EPS of $13.04-$13.12, both above analyst expectations, which supports the long-term growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Several firms still maintain bullish ratings despite cutting price targets, including JPMorgan, RBC, Wells Fargo, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley and Piper Sandler, signaling Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Analyst price target updates

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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