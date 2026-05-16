Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Grows Stake in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,824 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Sandisk were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNDK. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter worth about $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter worth about $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter worth about $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter worth about $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter worth about $163,057,000.
Sandisk Price Performance
SNDK stock opened at $1,407.61 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $899.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.06. The company has a market capitalization of $208.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 4.82. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $1,600.00.
Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNDK shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,400.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $900.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,065.81.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SNDK
More Sandisk News
Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Sandisk is being viewed as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure trade, with strong enterprise SSD and datacenter demand supporting the bull case. Sandisk Rides on Strong Datacenter Revenues: More Upside Ahead?
- Positive Sentiment: Commentary continues to highlight the strength of the memory rally and argue that Sandisk’s stock could still have room to rise, reinforcing momentum sentiment. Sandisk Price Prediction: Has the Rally Gone Too Far?
- Positive Sentiment: Recent market chatter says S&P upgraded Sandisk after it repaid all debt, built a $3.7 billion cash pile, and authorized a $6 billion buyback plan, all of which support the stock. What's Going On With Sandisk Stock Thursday?
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts have continued lifting price targets, showing confidence in Sandisk’s earnings power and growth outlook. SanDisk (SNDK) price target increased by 44.34% to 1,248.91
- Neutral Sentiment: Sandisk said it is rejecting an unsolicited “mini-tender” offer from Tutanota LLC, which appears immaterial to operations but underscores how much attention the stock has drawn after its sharp run-up. Sandisk Recommends Stockholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Tutanota LLC
- Neutral Sentiment: An insider sale by the chief accounting officer was disclosed, but it looks more routine than alarming and does not change the fundamental outlook. Top SanDisk Executive Makes Major Move With Insider Stock Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Some recent commentary warns the rally may be stretched, leaving Sandisk vulnerable to volatility if sentiment cools or investors start taking profits.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 6,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,555,092 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Sandisk
(Free Report
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SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.
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