Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187,192 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 458,402 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.14% of Dominion Energy worth $69,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $61.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.53 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The business's 50-day moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is presently 78.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $66.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

See Also

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