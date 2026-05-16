Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) by 539.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,625 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,832 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Oklo were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OKLO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 71.8% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,102,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $792,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 33.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,593,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,294,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 454.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,743,000 after buying an additional 1,752,946 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 61.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,474,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,914,000 after buying an additional 1,316,867 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 4,974.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 570,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oklo from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC began coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded Oklo to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OKLO

More Oklo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its earnings estimates for Oklo across multiple periods and reiterated a Buy rating with a $90 price target , signaling improved expectations for the company’s loss trajectory and future operating outlook. Source article

HC Wainwright raised its earnings estimates for Oklo across multiple periods and reiterated a rating with a , signaling improved expectations for the company’s loss trajectory and future operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to point to Oklo’s regulatory progress , including NRC approval of its Principal Design Criteria topical report, which helps de-risk its Aurora powerhouse program and supports the bullish long-term SMR thesis. Source article

Analysts and market commentary continue to point to Oklo’s , including NRC approval of its Principal Design Criteria topical report, which helps de-risk its Aurora powerhouse program and supports the bullish long-term SMR thesis. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles emphasized Oklo’s AI and nuclear commercialization potential , including its partnership with Idaho National Laboratory to use AI tools to accelerate reactor and fuel-system design, reinforcing the growth narrative. Source article

Several recent articles emphasized Oklo’s , including its partnership with Idaho National Laboratory to use AI tools to accelerate reactor and fuel-system design, reinforcing the growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage highlighting Oklo as a “must-watch” nuclear stock and broader bullish themes around decentralized power and data-center energy demand added attention, but did not materially change the company’s near-term fundamentals. Source article

Media coverage highlighting Oklo as a “must-watch” nuclear stock and broader bullish themes around decentralized power and data-center energy demand added attention, but did not materially change the company’s near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on ongoing losses and cash burn after Oklo’s wider-than-expected quarterly loss, and a new $1 billion at-the-market equity offering raised dilution concerns, which weighed on sentiment. Source article

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $7,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 656,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,080,178.37. This represents a 17.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,325,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 386,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,160,480. This trade represents a 15.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 809,040 shares of company stock valued at $49,162,094 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Oklo Stock Down 7.4%

OKLO stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. Oklo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $193.84. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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