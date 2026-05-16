Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,549 shares of the company's stock after selling 80,042 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 34.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 579 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 16,174 shares of the company's stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,024 shares of the company's stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,232 shares of the company's stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoom Communications from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised Zoom Communications from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZM

Zoom Communications Stock Up 2.0%

ZM stock opened at $100.16 on Friday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.15 and a 52-week high of $111.56. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 39.03%.The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Zoom Communications's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $5,679,146.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,571.12. This represents a 65.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,129,071.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,312.36. The trade was a 86.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,329 shares of company stock worth $12,364,989. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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