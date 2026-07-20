Swiss National Bank Acquires 101,900 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567,500 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of American Electric Power worth $205,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $15,969,000. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $2,245,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 11,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $132.14 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.70 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The business's 50 day moving average price is $131.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Further Reading

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