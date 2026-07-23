Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,800 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Affirm worth $36,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Affirm by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the company's stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares during the last quarter. Capelight Capital Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,912,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,501,387 shares of the company's stock worth $408,433,000 after buying an additional 329,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,847,206 shares of the company's stock worth $1,849,378,000 after buying an additional 428,138 shares during the period. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company's stock.

Affirm Trading Down 1.1%

AFRM opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock's fifty day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 3.67. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Affirm had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.63%.The business had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $995.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.63.

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Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,940. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Michael Linford sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $8,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 117,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,443,439.36. The trade was a 45.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 11.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Free Report).

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