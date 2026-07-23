Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,576,800 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.26% of Super Micro Computer worth $35,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 7,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.8% during the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm's fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Super Micro said it booked more than $60 billion in new orders in fiscal Q4, driving backlog to a record level and signaling powerful demand for its AI infrastructure products. Reuters article

Super Micro said it booked more than $60 billion in new orders in fiscal Q4, driving backlog to a record level and signaling powerful demand for its AI infrastructure products. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised its gross margin outlook to 15%–17% from 8.2%–8.4%, suggesting a much stronger product/customer mix and improved profitability. WSJ article

The company also raised its gross margin outlook to 15%–17% from 8.2%–8.4%, suggesting a much stronger product/customer mix and improved profitability. Positive Sentiment: The upbeat update also lifted sentiment across AI hardware peers such as Dell and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, reinforcing the view that enterprise AI spending remains strong. Invezz article

The upbeat update also lifted sentiment across AI hardware peers such as Dell and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, reinforcing the view that enterprise AI spending remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue for the quarter is still expected to come in near the low end of guidance, which tempers some of the enthusiasm even as margins and backlog improve. Proactive Investors article

Revenue for the quarter is still expected to come in near the low end of guidance, which tempers some of the enthusiasm even as margins and backlog improve. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious, noting that the revenue shortfall versus consensus and ongoing legal/patent scrutiny could still weigh on the stock if execution slips. Yahoo Finance article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Super Micro Computer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Super Micro Computer wasn't on the list.

While Super Micro Computer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here