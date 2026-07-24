Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,487 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Builders FirstSource worth $26,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 95,800 shares of the company's stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,867 shares of the company's stock worth $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,708 shares of the company's stock worth $192,683,000 after purchasing an additional 221,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 99,084.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241,561 shares of the company's stock worth $230,634,000 after buying an additional 2,239,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BLDR. Zacks Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $100.35.

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Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $70.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.47. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $151.03. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 1.97%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

Further Reading

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