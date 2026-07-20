Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Aon plc $AON

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,260 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 37,920 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of AON worth $193,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in AON by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 28,645 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in AON by 11.5% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,076 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 1.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 504.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80,499 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 67,178 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 15,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,527,440. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AON from $389.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $396.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on AON from $372.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AON from $409.00 to $406.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut AON from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE AON opened at $366.69 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $332.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.02. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $304.59 and a twelve month high of $381.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.97 billion. AON had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 22.54%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. AON's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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