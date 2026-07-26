Swiss National Bank Buys 16,600 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN - Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,300 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of DigitalOcean worth $12,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in DigitalOcean by 54.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 638.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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DigitalOcean Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of DOCN opened at $123.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $187.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $151.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.88.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.86%. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. DigitalOcean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCN shares. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded DigitalOcean from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DigitalOcean from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $78.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.93.

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Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 4,338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $678,376.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,630.74. The trade was a 15.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $1,700,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 538,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,568,068.98. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,338 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,576. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean's platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

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