Swiss National Bank Buys 38,440 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,160 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Autodesk worth $148,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Autodesk by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Arete Research lowered their target price on Autodesk from $460.00 to $456.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $326.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Janesh Moorjani bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $197.67 per share, with a total value of $494,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,993 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,786.31. This represents a 5.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $189.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,800. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,644. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $218.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $217.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.90. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.50 and a 1-year high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The business's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Further Reading

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