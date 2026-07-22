Swiss National Bank Buys 98,808 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of FTAI Aviation worth $73,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 122.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 6.2% during the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citizens Jmp started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $333.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTAI opened at $210.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.27 and a 200-day moving average of $254.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.48. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.90 and a fifty-two week high of $323.51.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The company had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. FTAI Aviation's payout ratio is 31.75%.

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In other news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,716.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total transaction of $34,810,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 236,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,289,056.88. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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