Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,668,081 shares of the company's stock after selling 182,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of RTX worth $672,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company's stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Rydar Equities Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $184.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $183.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.03. The company has a market cap of $247.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

More RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, completed a $63 million expansion of its Malaysia maintenance, repair and overhaul hub, which should boost RTX’s Asia-Pacific service capacity and cash-flow potential as airline fleets grow. RTX's Collins Aerospace expands Malaysia MRO hub with $63M investment

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, completed a of its Malaysia maintenance, repair and overhaul hub, which should boost RTX’s Asia-Pacific service capacity and cash-flow potential as airline fleets grow. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, signaling slightly better profit expectations even though the stock remains rated Hold.

Erste Group Bank raised its for RTX, signaling slightly better profit expectations even though the stock remains rated Hold. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage around RTX’s aerospace service expansion and the Malaysia MRO buildout reinforces the case that demand for aftermarket maintenance services remains strong. RTX Malaysia MRO Expansion Adds Asia Pacific Cash Flow Potential

Recent coverage around RTX’s aerospace service expansion and the Malaysia MRO buildout reinforces the case that demand for aftermarket maintenance services remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: RTX was listed among the stocks attracting heavy attention on Zacks, but that article did not add new operational or financial news by itself. RTX Corporation (RTX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

RTX was listed among the stocks attracting heavy attention on Zacks, but that article did not add new operational or financial news by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Several search and technology articles mentioning “RTX” were about Nvidia RTX graphics products, not RTX Corporation, so they are unlikely to affect the stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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