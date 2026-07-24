Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS - Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 122,571 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $22,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,948,613 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $966,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999,874 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 253.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,147,048 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $191,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,299 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,614,040 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $643,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,352,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1,520.4% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,771,803 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $109,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,458 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELS. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equity Lifestyle Properties to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Lifestyle Properties

Key Stories Impacting Equity Lifestyle Properties

Here are the key news stories impacting Equity Lifestyle Properties this week:

Positive Sentiment: Equity Lifestyle Properties reported second-quarter FFO of $0.74 per share , topping the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.72, and revenue of about $397.8 million , which also came in above expectations. Article Title

Equity Lifestyle Properties reported second-quarter , topping the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.72, and revenue of about , which also came in above expectations. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ELS to “strong-buy,” signaling improving sentiment from at least one analyst following the earnings release. Article Title

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded to signaling improving sentiment from at least one analyst following the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Management issued third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.76 to $0.82 and full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $3.13 to $3.23 , both roughly in line with Wall Street expectations, suggesting a steady outlook rather than a major surprise. Article Title

Management issued third-quarter EPS guidance of and full-year 2026 EPS guidance of , both roughly in line with Wall Street expectations, suggesting a steady outlook rather than a major surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain split on the stock, with coverage noting conflicting views on Equity Lifestyle Properties , which may limit the upside even after the earnings beat. Article Title

Analysts remain split on the stock, with coverage noting conflicting views on , which may limit the upside even after the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Despite the better FFO result, reported quarterly EPS of $0.50 missed the $0.72 consensus estimate, highlighting some pressure on earnings quality. Article Title

Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Up 1.1%

ELS opened at $66.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $397.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.66 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 25.92%.Equity Lifestyle Properties's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.33%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

See Also

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