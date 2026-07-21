Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,729,700 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.26% of Roblox worth $97,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $961,461.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,277,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,718,301.15. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 50,628 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $2,292,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 852,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,588,249.92. The trade was a 5.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,983 shares of company stock worth $7,580,990. 10.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.48.

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Roblox Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The company's 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 277.69% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

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About Roblox

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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