Swiss National Bank Has $105.85 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,400 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of D.R. Horton worth $105,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,546 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 716 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,899 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the construction company's stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of DHI opened at $144.90 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.22 and a 12 month high of $184.54. The firm's 50 day moving average is $150.54 and its 200-day moving average is $150.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.51%.The business had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded D.R. Horton from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $168.62.

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About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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