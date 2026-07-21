Swiss National Bank Has $137.91 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,736,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Xcel Energy worth $137,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,610,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,732,334,000 after buying an additional 885,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,340,645 shares of the company's stock worth $2,704,534,000 after buying an additional 444,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,262,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,788,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,572,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,814,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,423 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,496,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,214,035,000 after acquiring an additional 126,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Xcel Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $92.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $79.12.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 14.14%.The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Xcel Energy's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.5925 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Xcel Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.30%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

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