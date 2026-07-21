Swiss National Bank Has $1.73 Billion Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,070,707 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 471,100 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Swiss National Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,728,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $248.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $598.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.37 and a 200-day moving average of $235.11. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $269.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 21.48%.The business had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.30.

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About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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