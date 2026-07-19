Swiss National Bank Has $318.31 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Swiss National Bank raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,044,540 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 194,640 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of ServiceNow worth $318,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,020,992,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 411.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 47,955 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 38,583 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 387.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,630 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 36,274 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday. FBN Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

More ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,919,243.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $103.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $210.20. The stock's 50 day moving average is $103.97 and its 200-day moving average is $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. ServiceNow's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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