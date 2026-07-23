Swiss National Bank Has $43.17 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,200 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Genuine Parts worth $43,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $146.88.

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Key Headlines Impacting Genuine Parts

Here are the key news stories impacting Genuine Parts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Genuine Parts beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, with strong sales growth in its industrial segment helping support the quarter. Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Genuine Parts beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, with strong sales growth in its industrial segment helping support the quarter. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $7.50 to $8.00, signaling management confidence in the business despite a mixed macro backdrop. Genuine Parts Company Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $7.50 to $8.00, signaling management confidence in the business despite a mixed macro backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on GPC to $126 from $124 but kept a Hold rating, suggesting limited near-term conviction. Benzinga report on Truist price target

Truist raised its price target on GPC to $126 from $124 but kept a Hold rating, suggesting limited near-term conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual call-option buying picked up, which can indicate rising trader interest, but it does not confirm a fundamental change in the business.

Unusual call-option buying picked up, which can indicate rising trader interest, but it does not confirm a fundamental change in the business. Negative Sentiment: Management lowered full-year guidance for 2026 revenue and kept EPS guidance close to Street expectations, which may limit upside if results normalize. Genuine Parts Q2 sales up 6%, full-year EPS guidance lowered

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,669,700.37. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.4%

GPC stock opened at $120.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.95 and a beta of 0.63. The business's fifty day moving average price is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.51. Genuine Parts Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $151.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Genuine Parts's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,700.00%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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