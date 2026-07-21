Swiss National Bank Has $84.53 Million Stock Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,266,100 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 388,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of Carnival worth $84,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carnival by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,133,282 shares of the company's stock worth $3,913,190,000 after acquiring an additional 368,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,074,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,468,185,000 after purchasing an additional 704,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,450,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $896,104,000 after purchasing an additional 683,311 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 26,729,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $816,320,000 after purchasing an additional 364,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in Carnival by 2,954.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 19,851,000 shares of the company's stock worth $60,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company's stock.

Carnival Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. Carnival Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.69 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.24%.Carnival's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Carnival's payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival

In other news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $1,209,929.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 69,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,945,587.80. This represents a 38.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Carnival from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Carnival from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Carnival from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Melius Research set a $36.00 price target on Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.99.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCL

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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