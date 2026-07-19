Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,059,180 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 371,960 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Oracle worth $744,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $320.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $126.48 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $364.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $177.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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