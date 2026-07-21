Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659,400 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Bloom Energy worth $89,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BE. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $1,399,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 809.4% during the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 148,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,120,000 after purchasing an additional 132,169 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 20,074.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,687,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $364,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,710 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 6,709.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,523 shares of the company's stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,251 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $250.41.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,505,986.91. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 163,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,202,708.59. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,949,350.77. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,617 shares of company stock worth $44,003,909. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $197.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,955.21 and a beta of 3.73. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $351.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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