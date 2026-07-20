Swiss National Bank Purchases 106,500 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648,700 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Emerson Electric worth $216,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $139.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $140.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.Emerson Electric's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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