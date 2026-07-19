Swiss National Bank Purchases 209,100 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,258,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 209,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of TJX Companies worth $520,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in TJX Companies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $57,363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,155,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,209.18. This trade represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

Key Headlines Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $154.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.54 and a 200-day moving average of $156.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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