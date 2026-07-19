Swiss National Bank Purchases 52,640 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,640 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 52,640 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Intuit worth $353,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuit to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Northcoast Research dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total transaction of $74,498.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,358.56. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ INTU opened at $291.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $303.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.65 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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